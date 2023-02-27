Sustainability

Our purpose is to create a more viable society by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways. Our ambition is lifting profitability and driving sustainability, creating value for all stakeholders. To tackle our global challenges, the world needs to produce and consume in new ways. We want to contribute to creating a fair society and circular economy by producing responsibly, delivering circular solutions, making net-zero aluminium by 2050 or earlier, and producing and using more renewable energy.